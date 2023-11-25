(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Istituto Marangoni Dubai hosts Public Talk on Vintage Fashion, featuring Italy's Aloe&wolf







Dubai, UAE, 24 November 2023 - Istituto Marangoni Dubai has announced a public showcase and thought-provoking discussion titled 'Vintage: Why the Future of Fashion is in the Past'. Guest speaker Alessandra Aloe, Founder of aloe&wolf, took the stage alongside Elena Marinoni, Director of Education at Istituto Marangoni Dubai, with moderators Sujata Assomull, Fashion Journalist & Author and Roberto La Iacona, Institution Director at Istituto Marangoni Dubai.





Held on Thursday, 23 November, at 5pm at Istituto Marangoni Dubai, the event spotlighted vintage fashion as staple wardrobe pieces that inspire new generations of fashion designers and encapsulate the importance of the sustainable reuse of iconic pieces.



The talk was accompanied by an exclusive fashion showcase featuring curated archival pieces from aloe&wolf, including an Alaa super tricot suit (2008); a Comme des Garons jacket from the designer's SS 2005 collection, inspired by a de- and re-composed fencing jacket; and an Alexander McQueen FW 1999 tuxedo, a centrepiece of one of the designer's most poetic collections; as well as many more standout pieces, which were showcased for the first time in the region thanks to Istituto Marangoni Dubai.





With aloe&wolf, Alessandra Aloe has established one of the world's finest vintage stores and warehouse. Since opening its doors 20 years ago in the picturesque city of Siena in Tuscany, the vintage treasure trove has hosted an enigmatic collection of Italian and international pieces. It's a popular destination for renowned stylists seeking inspiration, as well as for collectors, movie stars and costume designers from around the globe who are searching for unique pieces to enrich their own distinctive style.

Its timeless jewellery, hats, shoes, belts and vintage bags reverberate all style epochs. aloe&wolf is dedicated to safeguarding and preserving the essence of fashion, capturing the ever-evolving yet enduring trends that define the world of style.



Commenting on her panel talk, Alessandra Aloe, Founder of aloe&wolf, said:“In these early days of vintage fashion, there is a genuine call to support education and awareness here in Dubai. I am grateful for the invitation from Istituto Marangoni Dubai to speak to their students, the public and designers seeking inspiration. My aim is to highlight the diverse facets of vintage fashion through the decades through a lively discussion on the unique joy of vintage shopping, and its lasting impact on today's fashion industry and craftsmanship, all while promoting sustainable practices. My brand celebrates the art of slow instead of fast fashion: to shop and collect vintage pieces it's necessary to take the time to research, feel the precious fabrics and appreciate the old techniques and uniqueness, to create a personal collection of timeless pieces.”



Roberto La Iacona, Institution Director of Istituto Marangoni Dubai, added:“Sustainability and social responsibility have increasingly become the underlying theme for all student programmes at Istituto Marangoni, with the mission to train the new generation of talents in a new a culture of sustainable innovation.

This is the sure-fire way to prepare young talents and future professionals for constantly evolving roles and issues, as well as to have a social sensitivity that will enable them to transform the design process in the world of fashion.“



For the high-end fashion industry, the re-commerce ecosystem, which focuses on selling pre-owned, new or used products, is turning from foe to friend. This shift comes as the industry embraces new ESG priorities that favour durability.



Circular fashion and sustainability are integrated in Istituto Marangoni Dubai's academic portfolio to prepare students for the future of the fashion industry. The Institute's curriculum advocates for the use of sustainable, high-quality materials over fast fashion. Istituto Marangoni Dubai aims to empower the next generation of fashion leaders with the knowledge and skills to contribute positively to the industry's environmental and social responsibilities.



