Osaka Among Tennis Superstars Hotly Tipped To Return At Australian Open 2024

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Organizers of the Australian Open (AO) have announced that a plethora of superstars are set to make their comeback to Melbourne Park at the start of 2024, including former champion Naomi Osaka.

Following maternity leave, a trio of AO women's singles champions – Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Caroline Wozniacki – are planning triumphant returns to the court and might potentially upset the newly established order.





