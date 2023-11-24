Number Of Trucks Carrying Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza Strip In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Over the past 24
hours, a total of 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the
Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces, Trend
reports.
The trucks reportedly entered Gaza through the Rafah border
crossing and delivered supplies to international humanitarian
organizations working in the southern Gaza Strip.
It was noted that the flow of humanitarian aid approved by the
Israeli government continues as part of the hostage release
agreements.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
