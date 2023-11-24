Hungarian Company To Build School In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District Village For Free

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Hungarian
KESZ construction holding will build a school in Soltanli village
of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district for free, General Director of the
holding Otto Izso said, Trend reports.
Otto Izso spoke at the ceremony of laying the foundation of
Soltanli village in Azerbaijan.
He emphasized that the school will be built by the Hungarian
government as a gift to Azerbaijan. He added that this initiative
is intended to strengthen friendship between the two countries, and
emphasized the importance of international cooperation.
Izso noted that KESZ will actively participate in the
construction of not only the school, but also other buildings in
the village, which will contribute to the socio-economic
development of the region and support the local community.
A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli
village liberated from Armenian occupation took place.
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East
Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labor and
Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee
for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, as well as
villagers attended the ceremony.
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.