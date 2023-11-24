Hungarian Company To Build School In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District Village For Free

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Hungarian KESZ construction holding will build a school in Soltanli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district for free, General Director of the holding Otto Izso said, Trend reports.

Otto Izso spoke at the ceremony of laying the foundation of Soltanli village in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the school will be built by the Hungarian government as a gift to Azerbaijan. He added that this initiative is intended to strengthen friendship between the two countries, and emphasized the importance of international cooperation.

Izso noted that KESZ will actively participate in the construction of not only the school, but also other buildings in the village, which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and support the local community.

A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village liberated from Armenian occupation took place.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, as well as villagers attended the ceremony.