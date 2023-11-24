What Happens The Day After The Gaza War?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Last week's Manama Dialogue in Bahrain was the first chance for a wider discussion between Americans, the primary international backers of the war still raging in Gaza, and the wider Middle East, which will have to deal with the consequences of that conflict. It didn't go well.

If US President Joe Biden's administration, which sent its top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk , had hoped Arab allies could be persuaded by the hardline approach it is pursuing, it was disappointed. McGurk stuck to the line that Biden later reiterated, that“a ceasefire is not peace.”

That represented a stark difference from most Middle Eastern leaders, who are seeking an immediate ceasefire to halt the vast civilian casualties in Gaza.

The US and its Arab allies are not merely not on the same page when it comes to the current war, they are also at odds over what happens after it ends.

There are two reasons for this. The first is that the Arab world is concerned that the US will allow Israel to destroy Gaza, and expect the Arab world to provide the money, expertise and personnel to rebuild it. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi was categorical :“We are telling the Israeli government ... once you are done [will we] clean up your mess? No, we will not.”

The second aspect is what form of governance would follow the removal of Hamas in Gaza. And therein lies a conundrum, because every option available has already been rejected by one party or another.