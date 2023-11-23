SBU“Eliminates” Turncoat On Russian Soil - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Slisarenko, a Ukrainian traitor who fled from Kharkiv region to Russia, has been liquidated.

That's according to Ukrinform's source in law enforcement.

"On November 16, in the Russian city of Belgorod, a 'badaboom' happened to a car carrying Oleksandr Slisarenko, the deputy head of the Kharkiv region occupation administration. He succumbed to the injuries sustained from the explosion," the source said.

According to other sources, it's the SBU who stands behind the liquidation of the war criminal.

Slisarenko once served with the police force in Ukraine. In 2014, he was an active participant in the Kharkiv Anti-Maidan protests, standing for the disgraced ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, and in 2021-2022 he fought for the“LPR” as part of the Rys special operations unit. In the summer of 2022, he became the deputy head of the occupation administration of the Kharkiv region.

"The SBU pressed treason charges against Slisarenko but he never appeared in court. Therefore, the 'court' itself came to him. Russian authorities have remained silent about Slisarenko dying in the explosion," the agency's interlocutor noted.

As reported earlier, in late October, state traitor Oleh Tsarev, who supports and justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was hospitalized in serious condition after reportedly being shot. Informed sources said it was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

