Ukraine Initiates Creation Of EU Monitoring Group Over Ongoing Border Blockade

That's according to Deputy Minister for Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach , Ukrinform reports.

"We are initiating the creation of a monitoring group on the part of the European Union at the border. We offer our European counterparts to officially document the situation that unfolds outside the checkpoints, whether dangerous cargoes are allowed through, whether humanitarian aid crosses the border, and most importantly – in what conditions our drivers have been staying there for more than two weeks," wrote Derkach.

According to the deputy minister, the Ukrainian side has already filed a formal letter with such a proposal, now awaiting response.

For its part, according to Derkach, Ukraine has started collecting data for the evacuation of Ukrainian drivers.

Polishstart blocking Medyka-Shehyni - border guards

"We have already run out of time to agree on compromises. Now our drivers are suffering in sub-zero temperatures from the actions of several persons who blocked the border with the consent of local authorities. We have raised issues several times at the working and official levels regarding food, putting ambulances and fire trucks on duty, and ensuring proper sanitary conditions. Instead, we continue to see reports of approval of continued protest on the part of local authorities," he said.

Therefore, according to the deputy minister, Ukraine will deport everyone who expresses such willingness. A special form to fill out regarding evacuation will be distributed among drivers and carriers.

Derkach also recalled that over the past three weeks, the issue of the blockade has been discussed at all possible levels, dozens of letters have been sent and meetings – held, Ukraine has offered a number of compromises, and the Polish government and the European Commission are aware of them. "But it is possible to agree on something only when there is a will to agree, and not only a will to block the border," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers started an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit-based border crossing to be reinstated from January 1. The strike led to a complete traffic halt at three border checkpoints between Poland and Ukraine: "Dorohusk - Yahodyn, Korczowa – Krakivets, and Grebenne - Rava-Ruska. Huge queues of Ukrainian trucks formed at the border. In some locations, they reach 40 km in both directions, and Polish parking lots have become a place of temporary residence for many truck drivers.

Russian intelligence could be involved in blockade of border crossings with Ukraine in Poland - investigation

Negotiations at the state level yielded no results.

On November 21, the Union of Carriers of Slovakia blocked the movement of trucks through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local carriers and, putting forward their demands, started a blockade of freight traffic at the Medyka – Shehyni checkpoint near Przemyśl.

On November 12, a 56-year-old Ukrainian driver died in Poland, at a parking lot near Korczowa, while waiting to cross the border.

Earlier, on November 11, a 54-year-old truck driver from Ukraine died in a Polish parking lot near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, where he was also waiting to cross the border.

Ukraine addressed an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland with a demand to urgently unblock the border, as this blockade poses real threats to people's lives and health.