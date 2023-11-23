Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Is Deligheted To Welcome Its Guests With The Mystical Yunnan Cuisine At Ministry Of Crab

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2023, New Delhi: The scrumptious Ministry of Crab is back at the award-winning Chinese restaurant, Shang Palace, from 23 to 26 November 2023, with famed Chef Dharshan Munidasa.



Ministry of Crab is located in Khar, Mumbai, a beautiful heritage site. The restaurant brings guests the best crustacean experience in the country, celebrating India's finest seafood and legendary lagoon mud crabs. The master franchisor for Ministry of Crab in India is Gourmet Investments Private Limited (GIPL), a part of the Bharti Family office, and is considered a 'must visit' for lovers of seafood when in Mumbai.



The four-day pop-up at Shang Palace will feature a four-course set menu that will include Avocado Crab Salad, a stunning combination of steamed and chilled crab meat and wasabi mayonnaise, served in a halved avocado. This is followed by Garlic Chilli Prawns, the amazingly large lake prawns of India cooked in Italian olive oil, Japanese soy sauce, garlic and chilli flakes, in a style that is unique to Ministry of Crab; served with Kade Bread, inspired by traditional Sri Lankan wood-fired bread.



The main course features Pepper Crab, Indian Lagoon Mud Crab, with hand-crushed black peppercorns and a black pepper stock. Kani Chahan, a unique Japanese-style crab fried rice, is served on the side.



Finish your meal on a sweet note with Coconut Crème Brûlée, a tropical island twist on the classic French dessert, created using rich coconut milk and baked to perfection in a fresh coconut.



The set menu is available for dinner from 23 to 25 November 2023, from 8 p.m. onwards for dinner and for lunch on 26 November 2023 and is priced at INR 8,500 plus taxes per person.





About Chef Dharshan Munidasa



Dharshan Munidasa, Sri Lanka's most renowned chef-restaurateur, is the mastermind behind some of the best restaurants in the country, including Nihonbashi and Ministry of Crab, the only restaurants from Sri Lanka to ever have been ranked on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List. Born in Tokyo to a Japanese mother and Sri Lankan father, Munidasa unearthed his passion for cooking during his time at Johns Hopkins University, USA, where he obtained a double degree in computer engineering and international relations.



Nihonbashi, Dharshan's first venture, was founded in 1995 and serves inspired fine Japanese cuisine using local ingredients to create unique masterpieces that stem from Japanese culinary philosophies. It was the first restaurant in Sri Lanka to be named on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List in 2013, and it remained on the list until 2018. He followed this up with the Ministry of Crab in 2011, partnering with Sri Lankan cricket legends Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara. The restaurant, which features the island's iconic Mud Crab, has been consecutively listed as one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants from 2015 - 2022. The Ministry of Crab now has five overseas outposts to its name, located in Shanghai, Chengdu, Mumbai, Maldives and Bangkok. Dharshan has gained a reputation for his out-of-the-box thinking and his knack for pushing boundaries, often pairing Sri Lankan ingredients with Japanese culinary philosophies. He is known as a risk-taker in that he created the first restaurant in Sri Lanka (Ministry of Crab), which focuses on a single ingredient-Sri Lankan Mud Crab. Ministry of Crab aims to be one of the lowest 'food-mile' restaurants in the country, as almost all of its major ingredients are locally sourced. The restaurant also has a daring no-freezer policy, as he believes that freezing detracts from the taste and renders redundant the use of fresh produce.





About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



