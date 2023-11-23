Japan's Canon Selects Kuwait's Murad As Wildlife Photography Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khulood Al-Muawad

KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Japan's Canon Corporation selected Kuwaiti Mohammad Murad, a wildlife photographer, as ambassador within this field. The selection is part of the corporation's ambassadors' program initiative.

Speaking on the issue, Murad told KUNA on Thursday the initiative brought together best photographers and videographers in the world to cooperate with Canon.

He explained that his work, which won many international awards and competitions, is not limited to taking high-quality photos of natural landscapes, but also emphasized the importance of preserving and raising awareness of environmental issues.

He said that his vision of preserving the environment was the reason for being selected.

The selection as a Canon ambassador will enable Murad to use the company's latest technologies and resources and collaborate on projects, events and initiatives.

He said that he is currently working with BBC Studios as a specialized consultant for some animal species that will be filmed in Kuwait.

Canon ambassadors program, initiated in 2008, selects ambassadors interested in photographing wildlife to participate in leading change by telling their visual stories. (end)

amh







MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107478082