Joramco Shines at Dubai Airshow 2023

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – November xx, 2023) ¬— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently participated in the biennial Dubai Airshow 2023, the largest airshow in the Middle East. The event took place from November 13 to 17 at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), in which the Amman-based MRO shined with an extraordinarily successful five-day journey.



The Airshow provided participating companies with exclusive access to cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking innovations, game-changing insights, unparalleled networking opportunities with influential global leaders, and the opportunity to witness breathtaking aircraft displays in the sky. Throughout the event, Joramco's executive team connected with a diverse range of industry professionals, business partners, customers, and suppliers, showcasing their extensive expertise at their exquisite and outstanding booth No. 670.



During the Airshow, Joramco unveiled significant announcements, including the signing of a maintenance agreement for the second line of Emirates B777 aircraft, a four-year partnership with Gulf Air, and new supply chain agreements with Aerospheres and Proponent.



During the event, Joramco featured the wrap-up program with Arabian Aerospace by hosting an exclusive video interview with Joramco's CEO, Fraser Currie, and an in-depth magazine article with Jeff Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer DAE Engineering. The discussions covered various topics such as P2F, recent projects, and expansion plans.



Commenting on its participation, Fraser Currie said, "Joramco's successful participation at the Dubai Airshow 2023 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to have showcased our world-class capabilities and secured strategic partnerships that will further strengthen our position as a leading MRO provider in the region."





