Kuwait Book Fair Attracts Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has organized students' visits to the fairground of Kuwait International Book Fair in the district of Mishref.

The 46th edition of the fair has attracted many reading advocates including groups of students whose visits are organized by the ministry as an encouragement for the youth to develop the good habit of reading. (end)

aib







