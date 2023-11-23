Volunteers Of Kuwait Red Crescent Deliver Wheat To Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Palestinian volunteers in Gaza, affiliated to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), on Thursday pursued distributing wheat to thousands of relocated Palestinians including medical teams and journalists.

Ahmad Abu Diyah, the head of the team, told KUNA that they received 500 large sacks of wheat for distribution to more than 83 relocated families of more than 3,000 individuals in Dair Al-Balah, central Gaza.

Quantities of the supplies have already been delivered to houses inhabited by Palestinians relocated from northern Gaza, he said, indicating that such help is quite vital and necessary amid lack of bakeries that could not function without fuel in the strip.

The aid is also given to journalists, medical personnel and workers at hospitals, he added.

Each delivered sack weights 25 kgs, sufficient for 25 days for a single family.

The beleaguered inhabitants of Gaza have been suffering from severe shortage of necessities in the shadow of the Israeli onslaught on the enclave that started on October 8.

Some aid supplies had been sent in via Rafah crossing, but Palestinian officials said they constituted a "trickle," largely insufficient for the populace needs.

Kuwait was one of the first countries that had scrambled to relieve the Gazans when the war started, however long ques of truckloads of supplies have been kept on hold at the passageway. Earlier today, Kuwait dispatched its 27th planeload of supplies to Al-Arish, Egypt, as part of the State of Kuwait air bridge, "Relieve Gaza." (end)

wib









MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107477040