SSU Special Forces Destroy Two More Russian Murom Surveillance Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The special operations forces of the Cybersecurity Department at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have smashed two more enemy Murom surveillance systems.

The relevant video was posted by the Security Service of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, the SSU's special forces used combat drones to destroy Russia's T-72 tank, MT-12 Rapira gun, 100mm KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, MT-LP armored personnel carrier, machine-gun squad, five motor vehicles, and an enemy trench shelter.

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, the Ukrainian military destroyed one Russian electronic warfare system Pole-21 , one observation post, and two boats in southern Ukraine.