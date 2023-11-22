“Web Summit 2023: IR4LAB Secures DGA Gold Classification, Spearheading A New Era In Global Digital Government Innovation”

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Saudi Arabia based IR4LAB, a trailblazer in disruptive technologies with a robust presence in the MENA region, took center stage at the Web3 Summit in Lisbon from November 13 to 16, 2023, where it not only showcased its cutting-edge solutions but also announced its esteemed gold classification by the Digital Government Authority (DGA) in Saudi Arabia.

The Web3 Summit, with a record-breaking 70,236 attendees from 183 countries, marked a momentous occasion for IR4LAB. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Saudi Arabia), the company's recognition by the DGA underscores its commitment to advancing digital government initiatives and forging impactful collaborations.

IR4LAB's gold classification, awarded as part of the Digital Government Cluster program, positions the company as a key player in bridging the gap between local and international ICT companies and government agencies. This recognition has further propelled IR4LAB into the elite program initiated by DGA, where it stands as the exclusive Blockchain company among the 18 chosen companies in Saudi Arabia.

The DGA's elite program has set ambitious objectives:

Shorten the gap between supply and demand for the digital government.Support SME development and increase SME participation in digital government opportunities.Facilitate private sector investments in ICT's most promising companies and startups.

Majd AL AFIFI, Co-Founder and CEO of IR4LAB, expressed his excitement, stating,“The gold classification from the Digital Government Authority is a testament to our dedication to innovation and collaboration. We are proud to be recognized as a driving force in shaping the future of digital government in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Mohamed EL KANDRI, Co-Founder and CTO of IR4LAB, added,“Being the only Blockchain company selected for the DGA's elite program is a significant milestone and a recognition to our technical excellence we have built throughout the year. We are eager to contribute to the program's objectives and establish enduring partnerships with government entities and top-tier SMEs, positioning IR4LAB as a Blockchain provider of choice for digital government initiatives.”

IR4LAB's participation in the Web3 Summit and the subsequent gold classification by the Digital Government Authority exemplify the company's commitment to excellence and leadership in the global digital landscape.

About IR4LAB:

Saudi-Based innovation-driven company specialized in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. IR4LAB is Saudi Aramco's First Blockchain Technology investment in Saudi Arabia.

IR4LAB is committed to increasing advanced technologies adoption in Saudi Arabia and the world by implementing new business models or improving existing processes, most notably building local capabilities that can contribute greatly to achieve Saudi 2030 vision.