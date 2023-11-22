EU Pays A Further 1.5 Billion Euro In Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Wednesday announced that it has paid 1.5 billion euro (USD 1.6 billion) under the Macro-financial Assistance package for Ukraine which is worth up to 18 billion euro (USD 19.6 billion).

This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people, it said in a press release.

With today's payment, Ukraine has so far received 16.5 billion euro (USD 17.9 billion) this year under the EU's Macro-financial Assistance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said" our overall support to Ukraine currently amounts to almost 85 billion euro (USD 92 billion), military equipment included.

And we will continue standing by Ukraine, with our proposed further 50 billion euro (USD 54 billion) in support for the following years, until 2027." (end) nk

MENAFN22112023000071011013ID1107473120