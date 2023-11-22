Baku Higher Oil School, China University Of Petroleum Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has signed a
cooperation agreement with the China University of Petroleum
(CUP).
The signing ceremony took place as part of a visit to the
People's Republic of China by a delegation from SOCAR led by
Vice-President of the company Ziba Mustafayeva.
The document signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and CUP Rector
Prof. Wu Xiaolin provides for joint research activities, exchange
of teachers, students, educational and scientific materials, and
organization of scientific forums and conferences.
At the meeting with the rector and teaching staff of the China
University of Petroleum, which took place before the signing, it
was emphasized that thanks to the joint efforts of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the President of
the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, the relations
between the two countries are successfully developing in various
areas, including in the field of science and education, based on
the principles of friendship and mutual trust.
The SOCAR representatives noted that the foundation for strong
relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's
Republic of China was laid by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and these
relations are developing on an ascending line. They also informed
their Chinese counterparts about the series of events dedicated to
the National Leader, which were held by the company in various
spheres in 2023, declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in our
country.
The current state and further prospects of cooperation between
Baku Higher Oil School and the China University of Petroleum were
discussed at the meeting. The importance of implementing joint
activities in the field of renewable energy and artificial
intelligence was emphasized. It was also noted at the meeting that
the Chinese students who took part in the experience exchange
program, which was realized at Baku Higher Oil School, returned to
their country with positive impressions from participating in this
program.
