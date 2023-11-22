Flamingo Festival Offers Awe-Inspiring Experience For Wildlife Lovers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



With its breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife, Gizilagaj National Park is regarded as a true natural gem.

Spanning 99,060 hectares, the park is a heaven for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers.

The park's rich biodiversity and stunning scenery make it a perfect destination for birdwatching and simply immersing oneself in nature's tranquility.

Its main attraction is certainly its vibrant population of flamingos, which gather in large numbers in this area, creating a mesmerising spectacle.

Witnessing these graceful creatures in their natural habitat is an awe-inspiring experience that left a lasting impression on Flamingo Festival visitors.

The festival aims to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

From master classes to a handicrafts trade fair, Flamingo Festival offered a myriad of attractions and activities for visitors to enjoy.

Representatives of government agencies, non-governmental organisations, universities, and international organisations took part in the festival organised by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said the event is the first festival in Azerbaijan dedicated to a rare species.

"Flamingos are one of the rare birds of Azerbaijan, included in all three editions of the Red Book, published in 1989, 2003, and 2023. Over 10 percent of the country's territory is under special protection. Azerbaijani is home to 10 national parks, 10 nature reserves, and 24 state nature reserves," said Vugar Karimov.

In his speech, Vugar Karimov hailed the inclusion of the Hyrcanian Forests in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Note that the Hyrcanian Forests also became Azerbaijan's first natural site to be inscribed on the UNESCO List.

Within the Flamingo Festival, park visitors enjoy ATV riding, an art and crafts fair, an intellectual quiz, a colourful show, and tasting heartwarming traditional food.

The festival guests also participated in the presentation of the 3rd edition of the Red Book of Azerbaijan and an intellectual eco-quiz.

A training session on "How to survive in extreme conditions" informed nature enthusiasts about the rules of behaviour when encountering snakes. One million fry were released into the bay of the park.

Azerbaijani national parks installed their stands, reflecting the flora and fauna of protected areas and the impact of climate change on biodiversity.

The Flamingo Festival became a colourful event that showcases the beauty of the flamingos and the park's natural wonders.