Flamingo Festival Offers Awe-Inspiring Experience For Wildlife Lovers

With its breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife, Gizilagaj
National Park is regarded as a true natural gem.
Spanning 99,060 hectares, the park is a heaven for nature
enthusiasts and wildlife lovers.
The park's rich biodiversity and stunning scenery make it a
perfect destination for birdwatching and simply immersing oneself
in nature's tranquility.
Its main attraction is certainly its vibrant population of
flamingos, which gather in large numbers in this area, creating a
mesmerising spectacle.
Witnessing these graceful creatures in their natural habitat is
an awe-inspiring experience that left a lasting impression on
Flamingo Festival visitors.
The festival aims to raise awareness about the importance of
wildlife conservation.
From master classes to a handicrafts trade fair, Flamingo
Festival offered a myriad of attractions and activities for
visitors to enjoy.
Representatives of government agencies, non-governmental
organisations, universities, and international organisations took
part in the festival organised by the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Vugar Karimov said the event is the first festival in
Azerbaijan dedicated to a rare species.
"Flamingos are one of the rare birds of Azerbaijan, included in
all three editions of the Red Book, published in 1989, 2003, and
2023. Over 10 percent of the country's territory is under special
protection. Azerbaijani is home to 10 national parks, 10 nature
reserves, and 24 state nature reserves," said Vugar Karimov.
In his speech, Vugar Karimov hailed the inclusion of the
Hyrcanian Forests in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Note that the Hyrcanian Forests also became Azerbaijan's first
natural site to be inscribed on the UNESCO List.
Within the Flamingo Festival, park visitors enjoy ATV riding, an
art and crafts fair, an intellectual quiz, a colourful show, and
tasting heartwarming traditional food.
The festival guests also participated in the presentation of the
3rd edition of the Red Book of Azerbaijan and an intellectual
eco-quiz.
A training session on "How to survive in extreme conditions"
informed nature enthusiasts about the rules of behaviour when
encountering snakes. One million fry were released into the bay of
the park.
Azerbaijani national parks installed their stands, reflecting
the flora and fauna of protected areas and the impact of climate
change on biodiversity.
The Flamingo Festival became a colourful event that showcases
the beauty of the flamingos and the park's natural wonders.
