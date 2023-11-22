Doha Institute Organizes Second Open Day For Post-Graduate Studies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Student Affairs Department at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) organized the second open day this year for those interested in pursuing their post-graduate studies at the Doha Institute in the different programs it offers.

Held regularly by the Student Affairs Department every year, the event was conducted on Tuesday November 21, 2023, with the aim of providing an interactive platform to answer all inquiries related to the admission requirements and conditions, the important dates, scholarships, and all the other services offered in the DI Campus.

This event was a great opportunity for students wishing to complete their postgraduate studies in master's or doctoral programs to meet with other new students who are about to take the same decision and meet with students of the DI who belong to the same program or the same school they are interested in. This enriches their knowledge and increases their curiosity in discovering the signs of the scientific and research life in the institute.

The second open day was held at the DI and included a number of activities where presentations on the different programs were presented, study experiences were shared, and Faculty members were present where they explained the different options available. Professors of each program answered different questions and queries from the participants.

DI has been organizing these open days every year to clarify the admission criteria and to introduce the Doha Institute mission which is based on research and discovery as an essential part of the learning and teaching experience at all levels. The institute organized the first open day for this year on September 19, 2023.

The Doha Institute offers master's programs in two schools; the School of Social Sciences and Humanities which offers master's programs in Philosophy, History, Sociology and Anthropology, Political Science and International Relations, Journalism, Media Studies, Arabic Lexicology, Comparative Literature, Psychology (Social and Clinical) Social Work, Critical Security Studies, Conflict Management and Humanitarian Action, and Human Rights, and the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy that offers Master's in Public Administration, Executive Master in Public Administration, Master's in Development Economics, Master's in Public Policy and Dual Degree Executive Master in Business Administration and Public Administration.

The DI also offers eight programs for Ph.D. studies in Development Economics, Public Administration, Political Science and International Relations, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicology, History, Sociology, Media Studies, and Critical Security Studies.

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies has opened admission through online applications for master's and doctoral programs for the next academic year 2024 -2025 until January 15, 2024.