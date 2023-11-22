-->


Azerbaijan Proposes Establishing SPECA Int't Research Center On 'Green' Economy


11/22/2023 5:26:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . Rector of Azerbaijan State Economic University, Professor Adalat Muradov has proposed to establish SPECA international research center on 'green' economy, Trend reports.

"I propose to establish SPECA International Research Center for Sustainable Development of Green Economy from Azerbaijan State Economic University, which would assume a coordinating function in this process," the professor said at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

He said it is necessary to think ahead.

"Today, the green economy is actively developing in Azerbaijan - cities being rebuilt in the territories liberated from [Armenian] occupation, using green and smart concepts," he emphasized.

The professor added that Azerbaijan is transforming its territory, which suffered from ecocide during the occupation, into a sustainable ecological zone to stimulate green growth.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

