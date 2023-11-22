Azerbaijan Proposes Establishing SPECA Int't Research Center On 'Green' Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . Rector of
Azerbaijan State Economic University, Professor Adalat Muradov has
proposed to establish SPECA international research center on
'green' economy, Trend reports.
"I propose to establish SPECA International Research Center for
Sustainable Development of Green Economy from Azerbaijan State
Economic University, which would assume a coordinating function in
this process," the professor said at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum
in Baku.
He said it is necessary to think ahead.
"Today, the green economy is actively developing in Azerbaijan -
cities being rebuilt in the territories liberated from [Armenian]
occupation, using green and smart concepts," he emphasized.
The professor added that Azerbaijan is transforming its
territory, which suffered from ecocide during the occupation, into
a sustainable ecological zone to stimulate green growth.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
