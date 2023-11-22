Expo 2023 Underscores Qatar's Interest In Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Second Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, led a delegation of businessmen on a visit to the International Horticultural Exhibition“Expo 2023 Doha.”

The delegation included board members Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al Mohammad and Shaheen Al Mohannadi, along with several other businessmen.

During the visit, the delegation toured the expo and learned about the offerings from other countries.

They explored pavilions from various nations, including KSA, Turkey, Kuwait, Oman, and other international pavilions.

The tour concluded with a visit to the Qatar International Art Festival pavilion within the cultural area of Expo 2023 Doha. In his statements, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the impressive organization of“Expo Qatar 2023.”

He emphasised the event's significant message on the importance of preserving the environment, promoting sustainability and plant diversity, and addressing climate change and other issues crucial to advancing sustainable development. These align with the goals of the State of Qatar, as outlined in Qatar National Vision 2023.

Bin Twar highlighted that the tour provided businessmen with a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the environmental, agricultural, and sustainability practices of various countries.