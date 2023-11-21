Crown Prince Arrives In El Arish, Oversees Preparation And Dispatch Of New Jordanian Field Hospital For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday arrived in El Arish, Egypt, to oversee the preparation and dispatch of the special Jordanian field hospital/2 for southern Gaza, with the capacity of 41 beds.

Crown Prince Hussein arrived at El Arish International Airport on a Royal Jordanian Air Force military plane, which also carried hospital staff, medical equipment, and supplies, according to a Royal Court statement.



The field hospital, which will be set up in Khan Younis, was dispatched upon directives by His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, as a continuation of Jordan's efforts to support the Palestinians, and to provide medical services to Palestinian patients and those injured in the Israeli war on Gaza.

The hospital comprises various departments including emergency, internal medicine, intensive care units, and a prematurity department with 41 incubators, as well as an obstetrics and gynaecology department, a laboratory, a pharmacy, an X-ray room, a sterilisation room, and two operation theatres for urgent operations, the statement said.

The 145 staff members include medical and nursing teams from the Royal Medical Services, in addition to administrative staff, and specialists in general surgery, as well as neurology, pulmonology, urology, cosmetic, orthopaedic, paediatric and maxillofacial surgeries, according to the statement.

Earlier, 40 trucks arrived at the Rafah border crossing carrying the necessary equipment and medical supplies for preparing the hospital.