Athletics Competitions Among Servicemen Start In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. According to the
training plan of the Land Forces for 2023, the athletics
competitions among military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army has
started, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
At the opening ceremony of the competitions, the memory of the
national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and
martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence,
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored
with a minute of silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by
a military orchestra was performed.
The speakers talked about the essence of regular holding sports
competitions and wished success to the participants. They noted
that high physical indicators have a positive effect on military
personnel's combat training.
A total of 8 teams will represent the Army Corps and formations
in the competitions held in accordance with the international
rules. According to the plan, the teams will test their strength in
various distance running, high and long jump, as well as relay
races. The competitions will be evaluated by the officers of the
physical training and sports unit of the Land Forces.
After the opening ceremony, the teams started to compete with a
100-meter run.
