A Memorandum Of Understanding On University-Industry Collaboration Was Signed Within The Italy-Azerbaijan University Initiative (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On November 17, 2023, ADA University and Politecnico di Torino
came together with“Azerenerji” JSC and Ansaldo Energia to sign a
Memorandum of Understanding on university-industry collaboration
within the Italy-Azerbaijan University Initiative.
The Memorandum was signed by Rector Hafiz Pashayev of ADA
University, David Chiaramonti, Vice Rector for Internationalization
of Politecnico di Torino, Baba Rzayev, President of Azerenerji, and
Fabrizio Fabbri, the CEO and General Manager of Ansaldo Energia.
H.E. Claudio Taffuri, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, attended
the signing ceremony.
The aim of this significant collaboration is to attract
AzerEnerji, Azerbaijan's largest electric producer, and Ansaldo
Energia, a major industry player in Italy, to support the strategic
partnership and efforts of ADA University and Politecnico di Torino
in cultivating highly qualified professionals and building
cutting-edge research infrastructure in electrical and renewable
energy engineering.
In line with the agreement, the parties will establish the
"Educational and Laboratory Center" on the ground of the "Shimal"
(North) Power Station as part of the Italy-Azerbaijan University
project. Deriving from this joint document, students will have
access to the latest technology at the "Shimal" Power Station to
obtain practical knowledge. Undergraduate and graduate students
will conduct research projects using advanced tools to get a deep
understanding of the key skills in renewable energy engineering and
will get real data to determine the best solutions to generate a
clean energy.
While stressing the importance of the university-industry
partnership, Rector Hafiz Pashayev said:
“Our mutual agreement is not limited to nurturing well-trained
professionals in relevant fields, but it also includes implementing
joint events, seminars, symposia, and exhibitions to enlarge the
activity areas of the Educational and Laboratory Center built via
collaborative efforts.”
This mutually beneficial partnership, a basis for knowledge and
skill transfer, envisions designing and delivering academic
programs and building cutting-edge labs in cooperation with leading
players in the industry.
