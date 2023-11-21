Azerbaijani Leader blames France of causing instability to South Caucasus by backing separatists

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev claimed that France is causing instability to the South Caucasus area by backing separatist groups.



“France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,” Aliyev declared in a speech to attendees of a global meeting in Baku.



Aliyev stated that France poses a “militaristic policy” by giving military assistance to Armenia, while charging Paris with supporting “revanchist forces” in Armenia as well, and bracing “the ground for the start of new wars in our region.”



In addition, Aliyev charged France for carrying out "most of the bloody crimes in the colonial history of humanity" and maintaining a neocolonialist agenda.



He continued on saying that France must be “ashamed of its history of colonialism rich in bloody crimes,” but it talks about “fictitious ethnic cleansing in other countries” rather than “apologizing for the atrocities it has committed.”

