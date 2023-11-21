Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of Justice Authorities With Medal 'For Distinction In Public Service' - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding employees of justice
authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the decree, a number of persons were awarded the
medal 'For Distinction in State Service' for their effective
work.
The full text of the decree is available here .
Will be updated
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107463950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.