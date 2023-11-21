Gizilagaj National Park To Host Flamingo Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Gizilagaj National Park invites nature enthusiasts to join the
Flamingo Festival on November 21.
The festival program includes events such as boating and ATV
riding, art crafts fair, master classes and training "How to
survive in extreme conditions", intellectual quiz, entertainment
music program and much more, Azernews reports.
Those who want to take part in the festival can visit Gizilagaj
National Park from 11:00 to 16:00.
Flamingos are common in Africa, the Caucasus, Southeast and
Central Asia, South and Central America, and the Mediterranean
coasts of Europe. Redwing flaming is common in the CIS
countries.
In Azerbaijan, flamingos live in the water basins of the
Lankaran, Kur-Araz and Samur-Devechi lowlands, the Great Gizilagaj
Bay, the coastal waters of the Caspian Sea, and on the banks of the
Araz River in Nakhchivan.
Gizilagaj National Park is home to more than 3,000
flamingos.
The coastal territory and the water area are included in the
list of wetlands of international importance. Most of the birds
listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan live in the reserve and its
border territories.
The park is inhabited by 26 species of mammals, 273 species of
birds, 15 species of reptiles and 5 species of amphibians.
