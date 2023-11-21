Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 319,820

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 319,820 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and November 21, 2023, including 610 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,439 enemy tanks, 10,174 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 7,752 (+4) artillery systems, 899 multiple rocket launchers, 588 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,771 (+7) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,564 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,134 (+7) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,098 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.