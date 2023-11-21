Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Vanguards of Omani Army arrive at Ali Al-Salem Air Base for Military drill (Takamul/1)
MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107462677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.