Martinizing Cleaners Helps Launch The American Dream For E2 Visa Applicants

November 20, 2023 10:16 pm

Spring, TX and Naples, FL, November 17, 2023 -- Clean Brands, the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet and franchisor for Martinizing Cleaners, announced an agreement with Sergio and Tanya Said to open a new location in Spring, Texas in 2024. The Saids, originally from Mexico, represent Clean Brands first Martinizing Cleaners franchise owners via the E2 visa program.

The E-2 visa program is a non-immigrant visa option for foreign nationals who wish to invest a substantial amount of capital in a U.S. business and develop and manage it. The E2 allows individuals from certain treaty countries like Mexico to enter and work in the U.S. to oversee their investment and actively participate in the business operations.

The Saids were longtime business owners in Mexico and recently sold a textile business they owned and operated for the past 37 years. Sergio, 66, and Tanya, 64, worked with GB Global International, an integral consulting firm for legal, immigration and business solutions, and the Martinizing Cleaners leadership team to negotiate a deal and find a location for the store.

“We're delighted to announce Sergio and Tanya as new Martinizing Cleaners owners,” said John Powers, vice president of franchise development for Martinizing Cleaners.“Their experience as business owners and their enthusiasm to start a business in their new home America is truly inspirational. It shows that the American dream is still alive and well.”

Powers thanked GB Global International for bringing the Saids to Martinizing. He specifically cited the work of Oscar Garduno, operations and franchise director for GB Global International.

“When we work with a client, we look at the entire picture. That starts with getting everything in order for their immigration first and foremost. Then it becomes a matter of finding a business opportunity that's a fit,” said Garduno.“For the Saids, it was a matter of identifying their strengths and what might work. With Tanya's passion for this new venture, Sergio's management experience and the business model provided by Martinizing Cleaners, this opportunity seemed like a perfect match.”

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of garment services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning. Martinizing also offers 24/7 access and pickup and delivery for total convenience.

In addition to a superior product and service, Martinizing Cleaners locations utilize environmentally non-toxic cleaning solutions and processes, specifically GreenEarth® Cleaning. Using GreenEarth's solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Martinizing Cleaners is one of the few dry cleaners able to claim there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

“Many Martinizing Cleaners franchise owners have no experience as cleaners. What they do possess are certain characteristics that make them teachable. Those characteristics are not limited to people in the U.S.,” said Powers.“The Saids are a great example of that. We look forward to working with them and future E2 visa applicants.”

For complete information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Cleaners:

As part of Clean Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit Or contact John Powers at or .

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Cleaners; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.