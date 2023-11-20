(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) German, Russian & French National Teams organize Training Camps at Hamdan Sports Complex as part of Preparations for Paris Olympics 2024







The Emirate of Dubai continues to attract more world clubs & national teams in various sports to organize international sports training camps as part of their preparations to compete in global championships; top of which is Paris Olympics 2024.



Several international clubs & national teams are keen to train in Dubai because of the technical & physical benefits to be gained from preparatory trainings in the Emirate, besides the great desire of all athletes to visit Dubai in particular to enjoy its fascinating weather and to benefit from its distinctive tourist & sports facilities, flexibility of travel & movement and good quality of life.



Hamdan Sports Complex hosts during this week training camps for national teams from Germany, Russia & France in swimming & diving sports. The French Diving National Team comprises group of the strongest French Olympic athletes & European champions in diving sport. The German National Team's list includes 15 world champions in diving, who have qualified to the Olympic Games, in addition to training, technical & medical staff. Both national teams have intensified trainings to participate in the World Diving Championship, to take place in Doha next Feb. as part of their preparations for Paris Olympics 2024.



Hamdan Sports Complex also hosts the Russian training camp, which is held with participation of the most prominent Russian swimmers.



Swimmers of the national teams of Saudi Arabia, USA, Egypt & Jordon have all organized two-week intensive training camps at Hamdan Sports Complex.



Ms. Clemence Monnery, the French Diving National Team's Coach, stated:“We are pleased to organize our training camp in Dubai in order to enjoy its wonderful facilities. I thank Dubai toward its fantastic & distinctive services”.



Alexis Gundard, the French Diving National Team's star, who will participate in the Olympics, remarked:“We are pleased to return to Dubai to organize a training camp & enjoy its fascinating weather & wonderful facilities. Hamdan Sports Complex contains several distinctive sports facilities, one of which is a great & beautiful swimming pool where we can practice proper trainings & improve fitness as part of our preparations to Paris Olympics 2024”.



Hamdan Sports Complex has become a favorite destination for several national teams & Olympic champions of multi-nationalities who held trainings & arranged successful camps at the Complex during the last periods; as result of which several champions have won Olympic medals; among them are three winners of golden medals & five winners of silver medals; top of whom are the South Africa's swimmer Chad Lee Chloe / the Japanese female swimmer Rey Canto / the badminton champion of Denmark Victor Akelsen, besides other athletes who have won nine golden medals, three silver medals & bronze medal in international championships; top of them are: the French diving star Gary Hunt / Russian rhythmic swimming star Anastasia Akhipovskaya and many other stars.



Hamdan Sports Complex hosts 28 sports activities; these are: swimming, rhythmic swimming, water polo, free-diving, underwater hockey, underwater rugby, fencing, gymnastic, diving, karting, cycling, running, badminton, duathlon, aquathlon, triathlon, basketball, volleyball, Kushti wrestling, karate, fitness, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, tennis, boxing, weightlifting & table tennis.



Dubai Sports Council continues collaboration with the various entities in UAE & overseas to facilitate entry of world teams & athletes to Dubai to organize training camps in the Emirate, where they can enjoy the fascinating weather, availability of world-class sports facilities, besides all factors of attraction and the well-equipped hotels, shopping malls & entertaining centers.







