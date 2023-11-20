NSK Hosts ENSK Hosts European Distributor Convention 2023Uropean Distributor Convention 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Under the motto of 'People, Products, Partnership', NSK recently hosted the latest

edition of its prestigious European Distributor Convention at the stunning coastal

resort of Giardini Naxos in Sicily. Taking place across 18-21 October 2023, the event

attracted most of NSK's distribution partners from 22 countries across Europe, all

keen to learn about new company and product developments.

Due to the pandemic, this year's event was the first since 2019, when the Croation city of

Dubrovnik played host. The principal purpose of the 2023 gathering was to inform NSK's

Authorised Distributors about the company's latest innovations and organisational changes.

Of course, the convention also provided excellent networking opportunities. In addition,

attendees had the opportunity to join an excursion to Mount Etna, one of the tallest active

volcanos in Europe. A total of 30 jeeps took delegates up the volcano, where they were

regaled with interesting facts about this world-famous geological landmark.

A number of senior NSK executives at the company's European Industrial Business Unit

delivered presentations across the three-day convention. Among them was Paul Cranston,

European Aftermarket Director, who commented,“Having such an opportunity to engage

with our key customers was extremely valuable and helps us maintain focus on the things

that really matter to our partners, hence the event's theme: People, Products, Partnership.

We are proud that the feedback from our partners was very open and positive.”

Among those partners was Des Fox, owner of Ireland-based NSK Europe Authorised

Distributor E. Fox Engineers. Mr Fox commented,“It was a very informative NSK European

Distributor Convention. Well done to all who organised both the day itself and the other

events, which were spectacular. NSK always speaks very honestly and openly, which is

refreshing for such a large manufacturer. The location was perfect at a good time of year,

with NSK delivering brilliant attention to detail for the whole event.”

NSK only works with authorised distributors and dealers who have the market knowledge

and experience needed to meet its expected standards. With this strategy, NSK can ensure

end users receive quality-assured products, quick and reliable order processing, and

comprehensive engineering support.

NSK Europe will host its next European Distributor Convention in 2025. Information

regarding the location and date will follow in due course.

1) Distribution partners of NSK Europe at the beautiful Giardini Naxos resort in Sicily

2) 'People, Products, Partnership' was the motto of NSK's European Distributor Convention

2023

