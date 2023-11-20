Al-Kaabi Meets Lebanese Caretaker Minister Of Economy And Trade

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, yesterday met with Dr Amin Salam, caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of Lebanon. Discussions dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Lebanon and means to enhance them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.