Al-Kaabi Meets Lebanese Caretaker Minister Of Economy And Trade


11/20/2023 2:05:46 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, yesterday met with Dr Amin Salam, caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of Lebanon. Discussions dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Lebanon and means to enhance them.

