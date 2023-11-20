Sexism Supposedly Effected Prevention of Hamas Attack

(MENAFN) An unnamed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit, consisting entirely of women and tasked with monitoring Gaza, has asserted that their repeated warnings and reports about suspicious activity by Hamas were overlooked due to sexism, potentially contributing to the deadly attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group. Speaking on condition of anonymity to Haaretz, the female surveillance troops revealed that months before the Hamas incursion, they had detected unusual signs such as militants briefing near the border fence, training for tank attacks, disabling cameras, and increased drone activity in the area.



The soldiers claim that their reports were not given adequate attention, and they attribute this negligence to sexism within the military hierarchy. According to one interviewed soldier, the composition of the unit, consisting entirely of young women, may have influenced the perceived importance of their observations. She remarked, "There is no doubt that if there were men sitting at those screens, things would look different."



On the day of the Hamas raid, the women allege that they were not informed about the high level of vigilance required, contradicting statements from senior security officials who claimed to have warned of possible infiltration into border communities. The soldiers argue that with timely communication, they could have had two to three hours to prepare for the attack. One soldier expressed frustration, stating, "The IDF left us like sitting ducks." She emphasized the disparity in preparedness, noting that combat troops at least had weapons and were killed like heroes, while the female observers were allegedly abandoned without a chance to defend themselves.



The claims raise questions about gender dynamics within the military and the potential impact of systemic biases on decision-making processes, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation into the handling of intelligence reports and the overall responsiveness of the military in preventing such attacks.



