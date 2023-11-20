Russian electric SUV displayed on regional market

(MENAFN) Russian electric vehicle manufacturer MotorInvest has officially launched its latest electric SUV model, the Evolute i-SKY. The mid-size crossover SUV boasts an impressive range of over 500 kilometers on a single charge. Assembled at MotorInvest's factory in Lipetsk Region, the Evolute i-SKY is now available for order, with prices starting from nearly 4 million rubles (USD45,000), according to information provided on the manufacturer's website.



MotorInvest entered the electric vehicle market in Russia in September 2022, with its Evolute brand encompassing various models, including the i-Pro sedan, i-JOY compact crossover, and i-VAN minivan. These electric vehicles are based on Chinese models produced by Dongfeng and Sokon. The company aims to sell a total of 7,500 cars in 2023 and increase sales to 12,000 vehicles by 2024.



The production facility in Lipetsk Region, which was previously involved in assembling cars for Chinese brands Great Wall and Changan until 2019, is now focused on electric vehicle production. With a capacity exceeding 100,000 electric cars annually, the factory plays a significant role in contributing to the growing electric vehicle market in Russia.



The Russian automotive industry faced challenges in recent years, marked by a crisis triggered by the departure of foreign manufacturers due to Ukraine-related Western sanctions. However, Chinese brands have stepped in to fill the void left by departing Western carmakers. Notably, production has commenced at a plant in Kaliningrad, Russia, where German BMWs and South Korean Hyundai and Kia cars were previously assembled.



In addition to MotorInvest's contribution, the iconic Russian car brand Moskvich is also part of the electric vehicle wave, producing an electric compact crossover SUV with a range of 410 kilometers at a former Renault factory in Moscow. These developments underscore the evolving landscape of the Russian automotive industry as it embraces electric mobility and adapts to changing market dynamics.



