Jordan Partakes In Doha Travel Exhibition

Doha, Nov. 20 (Petra) - The Qatar Travel Mart (QTM2023) opened on Monday in Doha with Jordanian participation in a pavilion at the exhibition, which attracts over 250 exhibitors representing 60 Arab and foreign countries.The pavilion's manager Suhaib Bakhit said Jordan's participation will help to strengthen the country's position as a major tourist destination in the region and the world. He also mentioned the Jordan Tourism Board's (JTB) efforts to promote tourism in various countries around the world.JTB representative at the expo Shahad Khatib emphasized the importance of grasping the opportunity offered by the exhibition to meet with decision-makers, experts and pioneers in the tourism sector. "This is an optimal way to promote Jordan's unique tourist facilities and sites," she added.