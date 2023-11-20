-->


Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Sign Mou On Information Security (PHOTO)


11/20/2023 7:18:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of information security, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development of Azerbaijan, the signing took place during the visit of a delegation headed by the head of the Electronic Security Service of Azerbaijan Samir Rasulov to Kazakhstan.

Will be updated





