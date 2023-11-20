Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Sign Mou On Information Security (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field
of information security, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development of Azerbaijan,
the signing took place during the visit of a delegation headed by
the head of the Electronic Security Service of Azerbaijan Samir
Rasulov to Kazakhstan.
Will be updated
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107457647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.