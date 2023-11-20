Kyrgyzstan Keen To Harness Japan's Expertise For IT Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. Kyrgyzstan is keen on harnessing Japan's expertise and cutting-edge technologies to enhance its IT industry development, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, made this statement during a meeting with Norihiko Ishiguro, Managing Director of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), in Tokyo.

During the debate, Zhaparov emphasized the advancement of information technology as a critical area of mutual cooperation. The president stressed that the country has enormous potential on this subject that may be easily used. In the long run, it is expected to contribute to the progress of the digital economy, enhanced education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He also stated that Kyrgyzstan is taking concrete steps to improve its business climate, and he urged Japanese corporations and financial institutions to actively participate in the country's investment projects.

In turn, Ishiguro emphasized that Japanese corporations' interest in the country is expanding. As a result, detailed, mutually beneficial proposals must be included on the agenda.

JETRO is a government-related organization that boosts trade and investments between Japan and other countries. Initially formed in 1958 to enhance Japanese exports globally, JETRO's main focus nowadays is attracting foreign investments into Japan and aiding small to medium-sized Japanese companies in expanding their exports worldwide.