Kyrgyzstan Keen To Harness Japan's Expertise For IT Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. Kyrgyzstan is
keen on harnessing Japan's expertise and cutting-edge technologies
to enhance its IT industry development, Trend reports.
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, made this statement
during a meeting with Norihiko Ishiguro, Managing Director of the
Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), in Tokyo.
During the debate, Zhaparov emphasized the advancement of
information technology as a critical area of mutual cooperation.
The president stressed that the country has enormous potential on
this subject that may be easily used. In the long run, it is
expected to contribute to the progress of the digital economy,
enhanced education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
He also stated that Kyrgyzstan is taking concrete steps to
improve its business climate, and he urged Japanese corporations
and financial institutions to actively participate in the country's
investment projects.
In turn, Ishiguro emphasized that Japanese corporations'
interest in the country is expanding. As a result, detailed,
mutually beneficial proposals must be included on the agenda.
JETRO is a government-related organization that boosts trade and
investments between Japan and other countries. Initially formed in
1958 to enhance Japanese exports globally, JETRO's main focus
nowadays is attracting foreign investments into Japan and aiding
small to medium-sized Japanese companies in expanding their exports
worldwide.
