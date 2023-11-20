Visit Of Minister Of State (Mos) Shri. V. Muraleedharan To The United Republic Of Tanzania And The Republic Of Kenya (November 20-23, 2023)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Shri. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India will pay official visits to the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Kenya from 20-23 November 2023. A 30 member business delegation from India will be accompanying MoS for the visit.

MoS will first visit Zanzibar where he is expected to call on the President H.E. Mr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi and also hold discussions with other Ministers. He will also visit the Campus of IIT Madras that has been set up in Zanzibar. Thereafter, he will travel to Dar-es-Salaam for bilateral discussions with the leadership of Tanzania. He will also chair a business meeting along with his Tanzanian counter part that will bring together the Indian business delegation with their Tanzanian counterparts with the objective of increasing bilateral trade and investment flows between the two countries. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Dar-es-Salaam.

MoS will thereafter visit Kenya from 22-23 November 2023. During the visit MoS will call on the top leadership of the country and also co-chair an India-Kenya Business Meet being organised in association with the Government of Kenya. He is also expected to meet several Ministers and other functionaries of the Government of Kenya. MoS will pay a visit to the University of Nairobi and also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Kenya. MoS will also inaugurate an exhibition on the role of the Indian Soldiers in East Africa during World War I.

MoS's visit to Tanzania and Kenya is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with these countries.

