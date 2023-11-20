Kazakhstan To Considerably Relax Regulations For Road Carriers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Kazakhstan's
transport prosecutors have analyzed the minister of industry and
infrastructure development's directive dated December 13, 2022,
which changed a number of legislation in the sphere of
international road transport regulation, Trend reports.
As the main transport prosecutor's office of Kazakhstan said,
changes introduced by the head of the abolished ministry
strengthened the requirements for carriers.
Thus, this strengthened the requirements for obtaining
permission to carry out transportation, the validity period of
access cards for vehicles and, in general, created conditions that
worsened the situation of about 6,000 domestic carriers.
Therefore, the transport prosecutor's office raised a number of
questions to the newly created Ministry of Transport on taking
measures to simplify permitting procedures for doing business in
this area.
"The Ministry of Transport, together with other authorized
bodies, has developed new amendments that involve the exclusion
from the order of unnecessary documents and information provided by
carriers," the main transport prosecutor's office said.
The adoption of these amendments will reduce the package of
relevant documentation by a third and significantly soften the
requirements for carriers.
In September 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure
Development of Kazakhstan was abolished. The Ministry of Transport
and the Ministry of Industry and Construction were created.
