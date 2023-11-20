Act Now: Grab Leawo DVD Copy Freebie In The 2023 Thanksgiving Special Sales

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dive into the spirit of gratitude with Leawo's Thanksgiving Special Sales, where a bountiful treat awaits! Act swiftly to seize the free copy of the DVD Copy – the perfect ingredient to cook up unforgettable memories this Thanksgiving. Leawo Software Co., Ltd: a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, gave DVD Copy freebie and several tasty offers to help customers save in 2023 Thanksgiving Giveaway & Specials . Don't miss the chance to turn family moments into cherished DVDs, preserving the warmth of the season for years to come. Apart from DVD Copy freebie, Leawo also thanks customers with hefty discounts (up to 93%). All these promotions are available before the middle of December 2023.

What can You Do with a DVD Copy?

As one of the Leawo Company's flagship products, Leawo DVD Copy is capable of copying DVD without any restriction. It can remove the CSS protection and region codes applied to the DVD thus allowing the user to copy the protected DVD regardless of the studio it belongs to or the region it's released in. Besides, users never have to worry about quality loss during the DVD copy process because this program can clone DVDs in 1:1 quality. Moreover, Leawo DVD Copy can provide users with high-efficiency performance as it can copy a DVD to a hard drive or a new DVD at 6X faster speed with Intel Quick Sync GPU acceleration technology. Within this software, people are allowed to choose 3 different copy modes that are Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode, and Custom Movie mode respectively. People could copy DVD movies entirely under“Full Movie”, do“Movie-only” backup in“Main Movie”, or choose desired titles for backup in“Custom Mode”. Both the“Full Movie” and“Main Movie” modes could save source chapters in the output.

How to Get a DVD Copy Freebie?

For now, everyone can get this practical tool without money, which means people only need to click for a one-year license for totally free instead of its full price of $29.95. Both Windows and Mac versions are available on the activity page. The way to obtain this product is utterly simple, check out the detailed steps below:

Step 1: Click“Like Us on Facebook” and it will lead you to Facebook automatically.

Step 2: After you follow Leawo on Facebook, go back to the promo page and choose either the Windows or Mac version you like.

Step 3: Fill in the information required, where the e-mail address is the most important and make sure that it is given accurately.

Step 4: Click the“Get it Now” button and wait for the activation code.

Know more details on the website:

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.