AFC Asian Cup Qatar Ticket Sales Timing Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The second phase of ticket sales for the 2023 Asian Football Cup, which will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024, will start from tomorrow, November 20 at 4pm Doha time.

Tickets will be put up for sale through the Local Organizing Committee's website and the Asian Football Confederation's website .

"Tickets for Asia's finest football tournament will be back on sale soon. So, keep an eye on this space and get ready to secure your seat/s," the Local Organizing Committee posted on its website.

It was previously announced that ticket prices would start at QR25 for the lowest category.

The first batch of tickets were sold out with 81,209 tickets sold in the first 24 hours alone. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India dominated the sales, which began on October 10.

24 teams from across Asia will compete across nine stadiums in Qatar, with a total of 51 matches to be played over the course of one month.

Qatar will host the tournament for the third time, after previously hosting it in 1988 and 2011.