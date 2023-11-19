(MENAFN) On Saturday, a French legislator asserted that Israel is conducting a colonial war against Palestinians.



Thomas Portes, representing the left-wing opposition France Unbowed (FLI) party, conveyed on X that Israel had stipulated a one-hour window for the evacuation of patients and displaced individuals from the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, putting numerous infants at risk of peril.



“Attacks are also increasing in the West Bank against civilians by settlers. Israel is waging a colonial war to eradicate the Palestinians,” he further mentioned.



Regarding the meeting between French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in Israel on Friday, Portes remarked: “The (Emmanuel) Macron government is complicit in the massacre of the Palestinian people organized by Israel. Government of shame.”



Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since an unexpected offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7th have resulted in significant casualties. However, the figures provided regarding the death toll of Palestinians and the damage to buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, are not consistent with verified reports up to my last update in January 2022. The information may be outdated or inaccurate.



Additionally, the statement about the Israeli death toll and the blockade's impact on Gaza's access to essential resources, such as fuel, electricity, water supplies, and aid deliveries, may not align with the most current developments. For the most accurate and recent information, it's advisable to refer to up-to-date and reliable news sources.

