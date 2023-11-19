Ukrainian Military Destroy Two Enemy Air Defense Systems, Ammo Depots In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed nine Russian armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, two surface-to-air missile systems, and two ammunition depots in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 10 air strikes and 839 artillery strikes. Fifty-one combat engagements occurred.

Ukrainian forces are firmly holding defense un the Avdiivka direction.

Russia's total losses came to 531 troops. Five Russian invaders were taken prisoner.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 36 Russian military equipment units, namely nine armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, two surface-to-air missile systems, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles, six motor vehicles, two special equipment units, as well as two ammunition depots and three more important targets. In addition, 11 enemy military equipment units were damaged.

Ukraine's offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction.