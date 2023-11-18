Watch: Sharjah Life Returns To Normal After Floods, Traffic Jams During Heavy Rain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 12:59 PM

Remember the flooded roads and bumper-to-bumper traffic in Sharjah on Friday morning? They were gone by evening - and residents were even able to enjoy the cool winter breeze outdoors.

It was all thanks to the swift response and round-the-clock operations of the Sharjah City Municipality's team.

Residents on Friday morning had to either make last-minute changes to their routines and skip appointments or bring out their umbrellas and roll up their pants to brave the heavy rain and floods.

Those who drove out had to splash through wet roads as traffic crawled to a standstill.

In the middle of it all, however, Sharjah authorities stepped up security and patrolling and dispatched emergency response teams to deal with the impact of rain.

Huge pumping machines on wheels were deployed to drain out rainwater and clear flooded roads.

By evening, soon after the rain stopped, life went back to normal - as seen in a video shared by the Sharjah City Municipality on Saturday. The bonus? They were able to enjoy the cool winter breeze. Some were seen cycling around while others brought their chairs out to the park to relax and spend time with family and friends.

Here's the video:

Khalid bin Falah Al Swedi, director of handling service at the Sharjah City Municipality, said their teams had worked continuously since dawn as reports and calls started pouring in as thunderstorms and rain hit the emirate.

The management of the flood situation in the city reflected the teams' capabilities and efficiency in dealing with emergencies, Al Swedi said.

