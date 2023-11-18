Qatar-Bahrain Bridge Project Work To Begin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama, Bahrain: H M King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain received Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday at Al Safriyah Palace on his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting H E the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to H M the King of Bahrain, and His Highness's wishes to the Bahraini people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, H M the King of Bahrain entrusted H E the Prime Minister with his greetings to H H the Amir and his wishes for the Qatari people's further development and prosperity. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to enhance them in all fields.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain H R H Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also received H E the Prime Minister at Al Qudaibiya Palace. They discussed the level of cooperation that was reached between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as ways to strengthen and develop it at all levels.

The meeting dealt with discussing the Qatar-Bahrain Bridge project, and the concerned authorities in both countries were directed to complete the plans and begin implementing the project.

H R H the Crown Prince expressed, during the meeting, his wishes for continued progress and development of the State of Qatar, noting the fraternal relations that unite the two countries and peoples.

He pointed out the importance of continuing to strengthen these relations towards greater levels that contribute to achieving shared aspirations and reflect the growth and prosperity of the two countries and peoples.

The two sides also discussed several issues of joint interest, and the latest regional and international developments, including developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, where the two sides stressed the need to immediately stop the war in Gaza and protect civilians, and that the only way to stability in the region is to implement the decisions of international legitimacy to establish an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, H E the Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to H R H the Crown Prince for the interest His Highness attaches to developing the relations that bring together the two countries and peoples.

H R H the Crown Prince held a luncheon banquet in honour of H E the Prime Minister.

Earlier when H E the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in the city of Manama, he was welcomed on arrival at Sakhir Air Base by Governor of the Southern Governorate H H Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.