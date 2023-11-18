Azerbaijan Is Firmly Committed To Agenda Of Normalization And Peace With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The statements on Azerbaijan voiced by Peter Stano, spokesman
for the European Union (EU) High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs
and Security Policy, during an interview with the Armenpress news
agency in Brussels on 17 November serve as another indicator of the
biased approach of the European Union representative. " Press
Secretary of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan
Hajizadeh said commenting on the statements of the spokesman of the
European Union (EU) High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and
Security Policy Peter Stano, Azernews reports.
It is regrettable that the representative of the European Union
ignores the facts of violation of the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan by the invading and aggressor Armenia for
30 years, its policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, the
stay of more than one million Azerbaijanis in the situation of IDPs
and refugees.
"We once again remind the EU representative that the 44-day
Patriotic War, as well as the 24-hour anti-terrorist measures
carried out in September 2023 were carried out on the sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and
principles of international law, that our country has restored its
sovereignty in a legitimate way.
Despite Azerbaijan's repeated statements that the Armenian armed
forces continuing their illegal presence on our territories are a
source of threat in the region and its numerous calls for their
immediate withdrawal in accordance with international law, the EU
representative accuses Azerbaijan of unilateral military actions,
which is unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
According to him, the statement of the EU representative
regarding the initiative to create an international mechanism for
the rights and security of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan in connection with their migration to Armenia
by their own decision is regarded by the Foreign Ministry as
interference in the reintegration process in Azerbaijan.
Noting that Garabagh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, Aykhan
Hajizadeh stated that therefore the rights and security of the
population of Armenian origin living in the region will be ensured
in accordance with the Azerbaijani Constitution.
"We stress once again that Azerbaijan is firmly committed to the
agenda of normalisation and peace with Armenia, this position has
been proven by the consistent steps taken by us as the initiator of
the peace agreement since November 2020," Secretary said.
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.