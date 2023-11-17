AI-Generated Video To Be Launched Suggesting Prabhakaran's Daughter Alive: Intelligence Reports

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 18 (DailyMirror) – Foreign intelligence agencies have alerted Sri Lanka that a video clip is being prepared to be disseminated around the world on November 27, using artificial intelligence to indicate that Dwaraka Prabhakaran, the daughter of late LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, is still alive, informed sources said.

November 27 is the day the LTTE had declared Ma Veerar Naal or Great Heroes Day and it was customary for Prabhakaran to make a special speech on that day.

It has also been revealed that the International LTTE network based in Norway is planning to raise funds in foreign countries by using this video clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also been revealed that the consent of the relatives of late LTTE leader Prabhakaran in Norway has been obtained for this purpose.

Perimpanayagam Sivaparan alias Nediyavan had tried several times to revive the LTTE from Norway but the intelligence agencies managed to foil it.