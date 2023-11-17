Azerbaijan's Rights Weigh Heavily On Scales Of ICJ Against Groundless Armenian Claims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
The fact that some pro-Armenian politicians in the European
Union and the US Congress are so angry is almost a very
insignificant and cheap issue. After a long argument, at last,
there had to be an excuse to pep up their complaints, and this
excuse became their only source of consolation.
The International Court of Justice of the United Nations (UN
ICJ) issued a decision in today's meeting regarding Armenia's
appeal that Azerbaijan should ensure the rights and freedoms of the
Armenian population of Garabagh.
13 votes were cast in favor of the decision and 2 against.
In the decision read by the court chairman Joan Donahue, it is
stated that Azerbaijan should ensure the return of the Armenians
who left Garabagh after September 19 this year and want to return
to Garabagh. In addition, safe and unobstructed passage for
Armenians who want to leave Garabagh should be ensured.
This reminded us more of the arguments and groundless claims
raised by Armenians on the Khankendi Shusha road during
Azerbaijan's eco-protests in 2022-23. In the background of such a
scenario, the separatist regime was trying to implement plans for
illegal armament and terrorism in Garabagh while the US Congress
was silent to all the Armenian provocations and particularly mine
terrors.
The International Court of Justice of the UN knows very well
that no civilian was harmed after the anti-terrorist measures
successfully completed by Azerbaijan on September 19. The state of
Azerbaijan and its army respected the norms of international law
and ensured the safety of every Armenian minority.
However, the paragraph of the decision, says that Azerbaijan
should refrain from using force or threats against those who
remained in Garabagh after September 19 or who returned later.
According to the decision, Azerbaijan must ensure the
preservation of all registration documents, identity documents, and
private property documents of the Armenian population of Garabagh
in accordance with its obligations under the International
Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial
Discrimination.
Does the court of justice, acting from these laws, not know that
there are thousands of ethnic minorities from religions and
cultures, even Armenians living in peace in Azerbaijan? Azerbaijan
has been home to people of different religions and cultures for
centuries, and even today, Armenian churches and cultural monuments
remain intact. Then let us ask a question: where are the historical
cultural heritage, mosques, and monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis
after they were deported from West Azerbaijan (currently the
territory of Armenia) starting from the 1980s? Why did the
International Court of Justice remain silent on Armenian barbarism
when Armenia exploited graves belonging to Azerbaijanis during the
occupation, stole valuable materials such as gold and marble from
the graves, sold them in Russia and other countries, or used them
in various objects?
Taking a more objective approach to Azerbaijan instead of
dictating conditions by granting eight weeks would be more
conscience and respect for the law, but with this decision, the
International Court of Justice once again revealed its biased
position. Of course, throughout history, Europe and the West have
always taken an unfair position against Muslim countries with their
crusader position. Today, to ignore the barbarism committed by
Armenia and judge the rightful party is a violation of
international laws. They very well know that Azerbaijan assumed all
these obligations and even more without the decisions of the UN
General Assembly.
It is true that the International Court of Justice also rejected
the groundless and ridiculous request to withdraw all military and
law enforcement personnel of Azerbaijan from the Garabagh region.
However, Azerbaijan should not thank the UN Court of Justice for
this. Because above all, the mentioned area is the sovereign
territory of Azerbaijan, and this has been repeatedly confirmed by
the Armenian side, which is the plaintiff before the court.
As for the fact that the court did not require Armenia to take
any action regarding the request to facilitate the visit of UN
agencies to the Garabagh region and to cooperate with the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), two facts can be
cited here: firstly, Azerbaijan earlier has always cooperated with
the committee. For this reason, all claims brought forward against
Azerbaijan lose their basis in court. Secondly, on September 19,
Azerbaijan ensured the safety of the civilian population during the
local anti-terror measures by demonstrating ultraaccuracy that has
never ever existed in the world. Certainly, at such a moment, no
organization can have a claim against Azerbaijan in its sovereign
territory.
