(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 17 (cntraveller) – In considering the destinations that excite us the most for 2024, there's an overarching sense of possibility.
When the last corners of Asia fully reopened their borders earlier this year, the pandemic's claim on our travels finally fell away. We, as travellers, are now more able to set our sights on the farthest-reaching adventures, to dust off our bucket lists – and in many cases, return to the places we love and miss. The world remains an unpredictable and complicated place in many ways. Yet, in being reminded that travel is the greatest of luxuries, we are forced to ask the question: what should we do with our enviable power to traverse the globe in 2024? Where, we wonder, will we go first?
There are so many compelling reasons to take travel far and wide in the year ahead. Emerging boutique hotels, wellness resorts, and expedition cruises, as they vie for travellers' bookings with new offerings, are being forced to carefully consider what it means to be relevant and exciting, yes, but also sustainable. Destinations are setting their sights on everything from pioneering eco-tourism initiatives to restorative land stewardship efforts, handing back narratives to Native communities that thread their past with their future. As for us, travellers? We get to take our pick.
To help you find the trip worth your vacation days, we've collaborated with Condé Nast Traveller editors from around the globe. For months we have researched, debated, and vetted, from a large pool of fantastic cities, regions, and countries with new reasons to visit. The result is this: our definitive guide to the 24 best places to go in 2024. It includes extraordinary superblooms in a new national park in Chile, up-close encounters with wildlife alongside Inuit guides in Canada, and an exciting, community-led dining destination in Rwanda. This complete list, while an immense challenge to narrow down, mirrors just how big, beautiful, diverse – and ever-changing – our world is. Budapest, Hungary
Go for: a fresh take on the 150 year-old city Cyclades, Greece
Go for: salty-air island-hopping made easier than ever Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Go for: star chefs leading a foodie revolution Mauritius
Go for: Indian Ocean waters, a museum, and dazzling beach villas South and Central Sri Lanka
Go for: wellness retreats, a new food festival, and a nearly 200-mile nature trail Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
Go for: pristine nature, and a new take on sustainability Grenada
Go for: new direct flights, luxe resorts, and a spicy carnival celebration Kosovo
Go for: new hiking and biking trails, pristine countryside views French Polynesia
Go for: Olympic surfing, sublime flora and fauna Accra, Ghana
Go for: the heart of a pan-African cultural renaissance, Indigenous pop-up dinners, Afrobeats
Guatemala
Go for: new cruises leading to ancient ruins, and a burst of artsy openings The Kimberley, Australia
Go for: pristine wilderness newly accessible by cruise, First Nations cultural immersions Kobe, Japan
Go for: high design with a sense of place Okavango Delta, Botswana
Go for: a watershed moment for exclusive camps in a unique landscape Madagascar
Go for: biodiversity, castaway vibes, and water sports Magdalena River, Colombia
Go for: scenic river cruises with a big hit of culture Mongolia
Go for: improved access, unique cultural festivals, and unscripted adventure Northern Rivers, Australia
Go for: adaptive surfing, immersive hiking, and stylish ranches Quebec, Canada
Go for: off-the-beaten-track nature and cultural immersion Quito, Ecuador
Go for: a city on the rise San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
Go for: stargazing, a luxe stay, and a superbloom in a new national park Santa Fe, US
Go for: Indigenous design spotlights, a brand new museum, and the 100th anniversary of a beloved cultural event South Island, New Zealand
Go for: laid-back wilderness experiences, immersive Māori history Upstate New York, US
Go for: bucolic lodging, winter adventures, and exceptional stargazing
