(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 17 (cntraveller) – In considering the destinations that excite us the most for 2024, there's an overarching sense of possibility.

When the last corners of Asia fully reopened their borders earlier this year, the pandemic's claim on our travels finally fell away. We, as travellers, are now more able to set our sights on the farthest-reaching adventures, to dust off our bucket lists – and in many cases, return to the places we love and miss. The world remains an unpredictable and complicated place in many ways. Yet, in being reminded that travel is the greatest of luxuries, we are forced to ask the question: what should we do with our enviable power to traverse the globe in 2024? Where, we wonder, will we go first?

There are so many compelling reasons to take travel far and wide in the year ahead. Emerging boutique hotels, wellness resorts, and expedition cruises, as they vie for travellers' bookings with new offerings, are being forced to carefully consider what it means to be relevant and exciting, yes, but also sustainable. Destinations are setting their sights on everything from pioneering eco-tourism initiatives to restorative land stewardship efforts, handing back narratives to Native communities that thread their past with their future. As for us, travellers? We get to take our pick.

To help you find the trip worth your vacation days, we've collaborated with Condé Nast Traveller editors from around the globe. For months we have researched, debated, and vetted, from a large pool of fantastic cities, regions, and countries with new reasons to visit. The result is this: our definitive guide to the 24 best places to go in 2024. It includes extraordinary superblooms in a new national park in Chile, up-close encounters with wildlife alongside Inuit guides in Canada, and an exciting, community-led dining destination in Rwanda. This complete list, while an immense challenge to narrow down, mirrors just how big, beautiful, diverse – and ever-changing – our world is.

Go for: a fresh take on the 150 year-old cityGo for: salty-air island-hopping made easier than everGo for: star chefs leading a foodie revolutionGo for: Indian Ocean waters, a museum, and dazzling beach villasGo for: wellness retreats, a new food festival, and a nearly 200-mile nature trailGo for: pristine nature, and a new take on sustainabilityGo for: new direct flights, luxe resorts, and a spicy carnival celebrationGo for: new hiking and biking trails, pristine countryside viewsGo for: Olympic surfing, sublime flora and faunaGo for: the heart of a pan-African cultural renaissance, Indigenous pop-up dinners, AfrobeatsGuatemalaGo for: new cruises leading to ancient ruins, and a burst of artsy openingsGo for: pristine wilderness newly accessible by cruise, First Nations cultural immersionsGo for: high design with a sense of placeGo for: a watershed moment for exclusive camps in a unique landscapeGo for: biodiversity, castaway vibes, and water sportsGo for: scenic river cruises with a big hit of cultureGo for: improved access, unique cultural festivals, and unscripted adventureGo for: adaptive surfing, immersive hiking, and stylish ranchesGo for: off-the-beaten-track nature and cultural immersionGo for: a city on the riseGo for: stargazing, a luxe stay, and a superbloom in a new national parkGo for: Indigenous design spotlights, a brand new museum, and the 100th anniversary of a beloved cultural eventGo for: laid-back wilderness experiences, immersive Māori historyGo for: bucolic lodging, winter adventures, and exceptional stargazing

