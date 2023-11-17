Sanad, EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING Forge Powerful Partnership To Enhance Engine MRO Capabilities In Egypt

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Strategic Collaboration: Supporting Sanad's strategy to expand its MRO services, capabilities, and global footprint.



Accelerating Growth in a Dynamic African & Middle East Market: Reflecting the rapid expansion of the African & Middle Eastern engine MRO market and its substantial potential. Transformative Aerospace Partnership: Redefining the global aerospace landscape by delivering enhanced Engines MRO services, marking a pivotal step in industry transformation.

Dubai, UAE: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), and EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING, an EGYPTAIR HOLDING Co. subsidiary, and leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft, engines and components in the Middle East and Africa since 1932, have inked a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) set to bolster MRO services for a diverse range of commercial aircraft engines and components in Cairo, while also extending its positive impact to the broader and rapidly expanding African and Middle Eastern markets.

The MoU was formally sealed at the Dubai Airshow 2023 by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad and Eng. Yehia Zakaria, Chairman & CEO of EGYPTAIR HOLDING Co. This strategic partnership underscores Sanad's unwavering commitment to advancing its MRO services and capabilities worldwide, in line with its objective to enhance its global footprint.

Egypt's aviation sector has rapidly evolved into a driving force within the nation's economy. This growth trajectory is poised for even greater acceleration over the next 20 years, with a projected twofold increase, underlining the sector's pivotal role in Egypt's economic landscape. Notably, within Africa, the engine MRO market's value is projected to double from US$1.2 billion in 2023 to US$2.4 billion by 2033, highlighting the robust demand in this rapidly growing market.

The collaboration between Sanad and EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING will enable both entities to deliver enhanced MRO services, working closely to meet the growing demands for engine servicing. This strategic partnership is set to offer enhanced engine testing and MRO services, including the convenience of in-house engine part repairs, extending not only in Cairo but also at Sanad's state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi. This innovative alliance is well-positioned to significantly expand Sanad and EGME's customer base, bringing them closer to their customers in Africa and the Middle East.

Within the framework of this strategic agreement, both companies are committed to pooling their substantial expertise and resources into this collaboration. Sanad, with over 35 years of experience will provide operational and engineering expertise, while EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING will contribute workforce and technical capabilities, leveraging its state-of-the-art Engine MRO facility in Cairo.

This collaborative effort between Sanad and EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING represents a significant milestone aimed at driving innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and strengthening the aviation industry's MRO capabilities not only in Egypt but also across the expansive African and Middle Eastern markets.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said:“This strategic move aligns with our overarching strategy to expand our global footprint. The prospect of enhancing our MRO services in partnership with EGME leverages our combined expertise to expand engine MRO services across the burgeoning Middle East and Africa markets. By uniting Sanad's engineering excellence, OEM relationships and market expertise with EGME's technical proficiency, state-of-the-art Engine MRO infrastructure and extensive capabilities, we are poised to transform Engine MRO services for our customers across the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to embarking on this successful partnership, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of MRO services.”

Eng. Yehia Zakaria, Chairman & CEO, EGYPTAIR HOLDING Co., stated:” This partnership is not only about industry advancement but also emblematic of the robust bilateral relationships nurtured by both nations. These relationships are underpinned by a shared vision on numerous regional matters, fostering a diversified and sustainable strategic economic partnership that is continually growing. This collaboration not only enables mutual growth opportunities but also brings both entities closer to their customers, thus strengthening the global aviation supply chain.”

Eng. Walid El-Khafif, Chairman & CEO, EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING, commented:“As we embark on a transformative collaboration with Sanad, we solidify our commitment to delivering exceptional engine MRO services, thereby making a positive impact on our industry and the customers we serve. By working closely with Sanad, we anticipate our combined technical expertise and capabilities will unlock mutual growth opportunities and broaden our customer base in Egypt and beyond. We are excited about the prospect of establishing an MRO Center of Excellence in our nation's capital and are fully dedicated to collaborating with Sanad to bring this monumental development to fruition for the African and Middle Eastern aviation sector.”

About Sanad:

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader in Abu Dhabi wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With more than 35 years of operational experience, Sanad supports leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.